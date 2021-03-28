UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of UMH opened at $19.39 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

