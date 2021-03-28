Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 222.9% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNPSF stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.