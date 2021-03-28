Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $251,711.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00058034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00231476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.00866251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00078967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029293 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,358,790 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

