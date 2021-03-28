United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

