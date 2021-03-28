united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.1% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. 2,540,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

