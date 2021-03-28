United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

