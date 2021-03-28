United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001.67 ($13.09).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON:UU traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 907.40 ($11.86). 1,259,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.38. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

