UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

UOLGY stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UOL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

