Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

