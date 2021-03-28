Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VIGI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. 270,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $86.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

