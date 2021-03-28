Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $83.42 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $86.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

