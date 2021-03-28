Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $177.88 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $189.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,183,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter.

