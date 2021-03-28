Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.12. The stock had a trading volume of 477,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average is $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

