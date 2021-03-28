Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lessened by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 2,877,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,560. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

