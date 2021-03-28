Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Varian Medical Systems worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.