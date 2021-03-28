Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

