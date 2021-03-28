Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,729 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $264,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.63. The stock had a trading volume of 653,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,676. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

