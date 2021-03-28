Vernon Frolick Purchases 19,000 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,968.60.

CD stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of C$46.06 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

