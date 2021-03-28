Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $820.00

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 791.50 ($10.34), with a volume of 45395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £974.55 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72.

Victoria Company Profile (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

