Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Up 2.7%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s share price rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 203,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 225,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

VMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

