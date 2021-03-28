Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNHAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

