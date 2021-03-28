Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,300 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

