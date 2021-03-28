Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,480 shares of company stock worth $3,269,863. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

