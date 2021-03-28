Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Covetrus by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Covetrus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

