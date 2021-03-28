Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 40,700 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

