Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

NYSE TREX opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.