Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $36.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

