Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $46.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the lowest is $45.00 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,399,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 108,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,683. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

