Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VONOY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.