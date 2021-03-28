Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE MTB traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $155.14. 810,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

