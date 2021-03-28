Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 194,236 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 2,256,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,989. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

