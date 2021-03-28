Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America comprises 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

HTA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $28.22. 2,756,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

