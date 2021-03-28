Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after buying an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.07. 139,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,996. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

