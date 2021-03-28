Walleye Capital LLC Sells 80,311 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,311 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 1,002,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 199.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

