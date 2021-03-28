Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

