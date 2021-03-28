Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDMXU. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $10,842,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,040,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,937,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDMXU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,491. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

