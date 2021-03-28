Walleye Trading LLC Invests $366,000 in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.37% of Bull Horn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $4,038,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Shares of BHSE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 27,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,340. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Bull Horn Profile

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.