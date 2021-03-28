Walleye Trading LLC Invests $562,000 in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.55% of LIV Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVK. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,773,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 47.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 217,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $10.43.

About LIV Capital Acquisition

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

