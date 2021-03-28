Wanchain Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $223.45 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00253856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.94 or 0.03979171 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00049813 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

