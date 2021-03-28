WandX Market Cap Hits $240,065.96 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. WandX has a market cap of $240,065.96 and $620.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WandX has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WandX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00613721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024306 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

