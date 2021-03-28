Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $112,000 in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PTK Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in PTK Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

PTK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,880. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

About PTK Acquisition

PTK Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

