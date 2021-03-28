Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 2,300,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,929. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

