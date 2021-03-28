Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Vistas Media Acquisition by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 395,724 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vistas Media Acquisition by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistas Media Acquisition by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,901. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

