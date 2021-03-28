Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €18.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.63 ($20.75).

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €19.50 ($22.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

