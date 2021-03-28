Weber Alan W Has $564,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

