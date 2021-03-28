Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

