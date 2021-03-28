Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

