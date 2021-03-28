Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Camping World were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Camping World by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Camping World by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

