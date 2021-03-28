Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 113,300 Shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.70% of Ciner Resources worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINR stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Ciner Resources LP has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $275.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

