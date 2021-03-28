Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 38,554 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of TDS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

